The seventh leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour will be happening this Friday and Saturday at the Karen Country Club par 72 course.

The event follows the sixth leg of the tour that was held at the Eldoret Golf Club in Uasin Gishu County two weeks ago. It has attracted over 200 golfers from Nairobi and its environs who will be taking part in the 18-hole corporate tournament scheduled for Friday. The Saturday’s junior competition has attracted over 80 golfers and will run alongside the junior golf clinic at the same facility.

The Safaricom Golf Tour which teed off in January 2022 has seen close to 2,000 golfers participating in the corporate, caddie and junior tournaments. Another 2,000 youngsters have also been engaged through the golf clinics and outreach programmes.

Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom, had this to say, “It is really exciting to host our seventh leg of the tour at Karen. I am glad to see how our golf series continues to identify, tap and nurture new talents, especially at the regional level. This indeed proves that what many of our young people need is an avenue where they can showcase their talent.”

So far, the tour has been held in six locations namely Nanyuki, Limuru, Muthaiga, Nyanza, Machakos and Eldoret

Safaricom has also partnered with Junior Golf Foundation to continue tapping and nurturing young talent in the sport. The juniors can register with the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) for KES.1,000 and have access to any golf club in the country.