Absa Bank Kenya Plc will host its 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually on Thursday, May 26 2022 at 10.00 am.

While announcing the results for the financial year ending 31st December 2021, the Board recommended a dividend of Ksh. 1.1 per share, totalling to a Ksh. 6 billion final payout. The bank resumed payment of dividends after its performance rebounded, with the company reporting a net profit of Ksh. 10.9 billion for the year ended 31st December 2021. This was a 161% rise in profitability as compared to a similar period in the previous year.

The board will declare a dividend of Ksh 1.10 payout for each ordinary share to be paid on or about May 26th, 2022, to shareholders on the Register of Members at the close of business on April 25th, 2022.

The other order of business will be the re-election of atricia Ithau and Laila Macharia who are retiring by rotation. Christine Mideva Sabwa, appointed on 9th February 2022, is also due for retirement and has also offered herself for re-election.

The AGM will also seek to re-elect members of the Board Audit & Risk Committee. They are:

Laila Macharia (Chair)

Louis Onyango Otieno

Patricia Ithau

Fulvio Tonelli

Christine Mideva Sabwa

Shareholders will also consider a resolution that KPMG Kenya is appointed as the new auditors to replace Ernst & Young LLP, whose term is expiring.