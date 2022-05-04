Shares

Safaricom has announced that it has appointed Michael Mutiga as the Chief Business Development & Strategy Officer effective 1st May 2022. He replaces Joe Ogutu, who has since retired, and was serving in the position in an acting capacity.

He will lead Safaricom’s business development and transformation agenda, and will be responsible for strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, Safaricom’s funding strategy and asset optimization.

Mutiga has over 20 years experience in Banking and joins Safaricom from Citibank where he was a Managing Director and Head of Corporate Finance for Sub-Saharan Africa from 2019. Michael has been with Citibank for 15 years and has held various senior local and regional management and leadership roles.

Prior to joining Citibank, Michael worked at Barclays (now Absa) Capital, where he grew from a Management Associate to the Regional Coverage Head – East Africa, Investment Banking Division Africa, a role he held until he joined Citibank in 2006.

He holds a Bachelor of Law Degree from the University of Nairobi, and Masters in Law degree from Temple University. He is an Advocate and a Certified Public Secretary.

Safaricom recently appointed Stephen Kiptinness as the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. He replaced Stephen Chege who joined Vodacom Group as the Group Chief External Affairs Officer.