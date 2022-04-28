Shares

Google has appointed Jack Ngare to the position of a technical director in the Office of the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in its cloud business.

With over 15 years of experience in various business functions, Ngare joins Google Cloud from Microsoft, where he served as the managing director of the Africa Development Centre in Kenya. Prior to this, he worked at Finserve Africa as part of Equity Group, where he served as managing director.

Will Grannis, Google Cloud’s chief technology officer, had this to say, “Google Cloud’s Office of the CTO not only helps our customers create their future with technology but also guides Google on what challenges the world’s enterprises are trying to solve. We are thrilled to have Jack join our growing team and bring his expertise to companies based in Kenya and around the world.”

Jack Ngare, had this to say, “As Google Cloud builds its presence in Africa, I am honoured to join this growing team to better support local businesses. With the growth of digitization, it is more important than ever to help companies use technology to modernize, scale, and reach their customers’ needs.”

Google Cloud’s Office of the CTO (OCTO) is a global team of senior technology experts and former enterprise CTOs whose mission is to foster collaborative innovation between Google Cloud and its largest, strategic customers.

The team works hand-in-hand with customers to address complex business challenges and advise companies as they transform their business with technology.