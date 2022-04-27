Shares

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones has launched the newest member of the C-series that is the Nokia C21.

The C21 comes with an improved 8MP camera with auto-focus technology which lets you capture cherished moments with loved ones in more detail. The Panorama mode allows one to take sweeping landscape photos in a single shot. While the front 5MP camera with flash is perfect for making memories day or night. The 6.5” HD+ display ensures that you get to enjoy watching media on the phone.

When it comes to security, the AI-powered ​face unlock is now supported by fingerprint sensor for extra security and convenience. Two years of regular security updates come as standard for C-series.

Made from sturdy polycarbonate, the body is supported by a metal chassis on the inside and toughened cover glass on the outside. From force measurements to vigorous tumble, over 50 tests are carried out on every Nokia phone to ensure hardware durability, and Nokia C21 is no exception. The result is a smartphone which is long lasting and durable.

The beautiful Finnish aesthetic is also functional – designed with micro texture on the back and curved sides to ensure a good grip.

Florian Seiche, CEO at HMD Global, had this to say, “The C-series is all about making smartphones accessible to everyone – we bring maximum quality to affordable price bands. So whether you’re looking for a great value daily driver, your very first smartphone, or a step up from a feature phone, the easy-to-use Nokia C21 will be the perfect partner you can trust. The new Nokia C21 gives our fans a smartphone that is safe, reliable and durable, at a great value.”

Nokia C21 is available in two colors that is the Dark Blue and Warm Grey and comes in 2/32 GB variant starting at KES 12,500.

The Nokia C21 specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 6.69 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches

Build: Glass front, aluminum frame, plastic back

SIM: Nano-SIM

Screen size: 6.52 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

OS: Android 11 (Go Edition)

Chipset: Unisoc SC9863A (28nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×1.2 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: IMG8322

Internal storage: 32 / 64GB

RAM: 2/3GB RAM

Main camera: 8 MP

Selfie camera: Single 5 MP

USB: microUSB 2.0

Battery type: Li-Ion 3000 mAh, non-removable

Charging:

Colours: Dark Blue, Warm Gray