Mdundo.com has recorded 31 million active users across Africa in the first quarter of 2022, representing a 49% growth compared with the previous quarter.

Kenya’s user base grew by 46% to 5.7 million users, with Tanzania growing by 10% to 3.9 million quarterly users. Nigeria and South Africa registered the biggest quarter on quarter growth, recording 8.3 million and 2.2 million users, representing 92% and 80% growth respectively. There was also significant growth recorded in South Sudan, Burundi, Congo, Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire, where Mdundo expanded to in 2020.

Mdundo’s advertising partnership footprint has also grown as the brand collaborates with leading local and global brands across the continent including Standard Chartered Bank, East Africa Breweries Limited, Airtel, Zenith Bank and 10Bet Africa among others.

Apart from offering leading music from around the globe, Mdundo also serves DJ mixes available for free download on the platform. The platform is currently running competitions featuring local DJs in Tanzania and Nigeria.

Mdundo’s Head of Brand Partnerships Ms. Rachel Karanu said, “With this growth, we are on track to reach our goal of 18 million monthly active users which solidifies our sustained trajectory. We have invested in research and innovation to seek new ways to engage with a dynamic audience. We are looking at putting more focus on local talent in the next quarter, while investing heavily on our customers’ experience as they continue to access music affordably. We envision partnering with equal minded digital advertising partners to reach more Africans. As always, we will continue contributing structure, legality, and income to the music sector.”

Strategic partnerships with leading telcos in Africa, such as MTN, Vodacom and Airtel, have continued to offer Mdundo unique platforms to reach our target audience through its tailor-made solutions.