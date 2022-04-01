Shares

Fly 748 will be showcasing new routes, air ticket deals and other tourism packages at the Holiday 2022 Tourism Fair as momentum grows in air travel recovery.

The airline is also looking to connect face to face with current and prospective customers during the five-day bi-annual Holiday 2022 Tourism Fair taking place at the Sarit Expo Centre.

Fly 748 Managing Director Moses Mwangi, indicated that the airline will leverage on the opportunity to showcase its current affordable flight rates and accommodation packages and market its destinations across the country.

He added that, “The outlook for travel is positive both for domestic and International travel. In line with our vision of having all Kenyans fly, we will be showcasing our competitive ticket pricing and accommodation packages that will give our customers unforgettable experiences without breaking the bank.”

The event scheduled to run between 30th March and 3rd April 2022 will offer the airline an opportunity to share industry insights with travelers to boost their confidence.