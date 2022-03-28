Shares

Our phones just like our living spaces get cluttered over time with things that we are not likely to use. While we might focus on donating old clothes or unwanted recycling household items, we should also consider using this time to give our devices a spring clean of their own.

From having too many apps to large files taking up too much storage, HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones has some top tips on how to declutter your device.

This is because with more memory in your phone , you’ll have more space to store the adventures to come in 2022!

Get rid of unused apps

If there are apps on your phone that you haven’t used in a while, then it’s a good idea to delete them. While the Nokia X Series devices provides storage for up to 128GB, getting rid of unused apps means more space to capture and keep your memories.

On an Android phone, such as a Nokia phone, you can go to Settings > Apps and then check which apps you have not used in a while. You can then uninstall the ones which you don’t use on the daily.

Location, location, location

Some apps will be automatically set to track your location, this is even when you are not using them. This drains your phone’s battery, so it’s a good idea to review this for each app installed on your phone. Go to Settings > Apps and then check what permissions each app has already and then set them to ‘use location only while using the app’ to preserve your phone’s juice.

Clear the cache

Cached data on your phone is useful as it results in shorter wait times for web pages that you regularly visit to reload. However, this can also eat up your mobile data. On Android phones, go to Settings > Apps > *insert web browser of choice* > Storage and cache and then clear storage and clear cache.

Software Updates

Regularly updating your phone will mean that it stays more secure for longer. If your phone is not running on the latest version of the available software, then you might be missing out on cool new features and could be vulnerable to bugs and cyber threats. On our Nokia X Series devices, we provide regular software and security updates for up to 2 years, ensuring that you enjoy your device without fear of cyber threats and bugs. To check if a software update is available, go to Settings > About phone > Check for updates – you’ll then be able to update your phone if a new version of software is available.

Photos

Consider copying photos saved on your phone to an external drive or cloud. This way, you’ll not only have more storage on your phone but also be in the peace of mind that they are stored online – so if you lose your phone, you’ll still be able to access them.