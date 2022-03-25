Shares

Qatar Airways has announced that the Privilege Club has officially adopted Avios as its reward currency. This opens up a world of new opportunities

for members travelling across the airline’s extensive network of almost 150 destinations.

This partnership offers a combination of benefits, including a wide range of greater guaranteed award seats and competitive prices on Qatar Airways flights, in addition to experiencing the World’s Best Airline and enjoying the World’s Best Airport, Hamad International Airport (HIA).

To celebrate Privilege Club adopting Avios, members will enjoy 10,000 bonus Avios in Business or First Class, or 5,000 bonus Avios in Economy Class, when they book their next flight using Cash + Avios by 31 March 2022 using the promo code QRAVIOS. This offer is only available on qatarairways.com and the mobile App.

The enhanced availability of award seats provides members an even greater choice when spending Avios on Qatar Airways, by taking advantage of its extensive global network of nearly 400 flights a day, serving many parts of the world including five destinations in Australia, 12 in the United States, 21 in the Middle East, 28 in Africa, 35 in Europe and 42 in Asia.

This alliance between oneworld partners brings endless exciting benefits for Qatar Airways Privilege Club members, offering British Airways Executive Club members flexibility in combining their Avios accounts and facilitating unlimited transfers of their Avios balances between accounts, without balance limitations or transfer fees.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, stated: “As we come out of the most difficult two years in the industry, we want to thank our passengers who have supported us and kept us flying, by taking this chance to reward them in a meaningful way. Adopting Avios maximises our members’ opportunities to earn and spend rewards across the globe, anticipating their needs after this difficult period. This is a testament to our determination of offering the best experiences for our members, reflecting our journey to perfect our loyalty programme. We look forward to continuing the expansion of our customer benefits, in search of new ways to give our members a chance to collect Avios.”

The power to combine Avios also allows members the chance to spend and redeem on both Qatar Airways and British Airways award flights, available on Qatarairways.com and the mobile App.

Members also now have the benefit of accessing more rewards with unique spending opportunities on a wider range of flight award options. Members who have previously enjoyed using the recently enhanced Cash + Qmiles option, can continue enjoying the same reward benefits with Cash + Avios, giving members the power to part-pay their flight bookings on qatarairways.com and the mobile app. Avios can also be used towards a range of rewards including award flights, cabin upgrades, extra baggage and much more.

Current Privilege Club members will experience a seamless transition into the loyalty programme’s new reward currency, Avios, with their existing Qmiles balances changing automatically to Avios on a 1:1 ratio basis. While Privilege Club is opening a new world of rewards, familiar Privilege Club features such as Qpoints and Qcredits will remain unchanged. Additionally, the amount of Avios for award flight redemptions will remain the same as it previously did with Qmiles.

IAG Loyalty and Qatar Airways are working to introduce new customer benefits from the partnership, as well as more ways to earn and collect Avios around the world, in the coming months. Future benefits will include an extensive list of both airline and non-airline partnerships, including telecom, retail, lifestyle, financial services and much more.

Privilege Club has recently honored the loyalty of its valued members by extending their tier status. This initiative benefits all Silver, Gold and Platinum members whose tier status is due for renewal between December 2021 and December 2022. The tier validity of these members would be automatically extended to 31 December 2022.