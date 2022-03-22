Shares

Absa Life Assurance Kenya (ALAK), an Absa Group subsidiary, has signed a product distribution agreement with Hisa Africa Insurance Agency.

Hisa Africa is a reputed insurance agency that advises on life assurance, investment products, and medical insurance.

Prior to this partnership, Hisa Africa only sold products for one other competing insurance company. This latest development demonstrates ALAK’s growing position and credibility in providing high-quality products and services that help Kenyans meet their financial goals, as well as their ability to collaborate with like-minded organizations to increase insurance penetration.

ALAK Managing Director Waiguru Githanji, had this to say, “At Absa Life Assurance Kenya, our commitment towards meeting the needs of customers is rooted in our purpose of bringing possibilities to life for our customers, which covers the whole process from product design, customer choice, ease of accessibility and delivery of promised benefits in an operating environment that is efficient, seamless and has the requisite controls.”

ALAK was incorporated in Kenya and licensed by the Insurance Regulatory Authority in February 2015 to provide life insurance to the Kenyan population through various distribution channels.