John Deere Africa Middle East, has partnered with Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) and Mascor to launch a business plan writing competition for youth SME groups in Kenya for a chance to win a tractor.

The competition which runs until March 31, 2022, is open to groups that have been operating in the agriculture sector for the last three years, and whose members are aged between 18 and 35 years old.

Each participating group will be required to write a business plan for running and managing a mechanisation service provision business. The winning plan will be awarded the John Deere tractor (50 horsepower, 5050D TWD) to start the business.

Despite early gains, the uptake of tractors in the region has not kept pace with demand. In 1960, Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania had more tractors in use than India but by 2005 India had 100 times more tractors in use.

The joint competition follows a recent partnership between AGRA and John Deere to support successful mechanisation service providers based on the John Deere S.M.A.R.T Model.

AGRA supports small and medium-sized enterprises in business skills and financial management for growth, whilst John Deere, through its dealer network offers support with training operators, technician development, after-sales services, and financing equipment through John Deere Financial.

Mascor, the John Deere dealer in Kenya, will support the competition winner with Aftermarket services, parts and more.

You can submit your business plans here.