Kowuor Central Village Youth Group, have been named as the winners of the John Deere business plan competition, taking home a brand-new John Deere 5050D tractor. The youth group is based in Ahero Sub County of Kenya’s Kisumu County,

The competition was a joint collaboration of John Deere Africa Middle East, Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) and its dealer Mascor Kenya Limited.

Kowuor Central Village Youth Group beat 85 other groups in the contest, which required participants to have been registered in Kenya with an involvement in agriculture for at least three years. The applicants had to submit a business plan outlining how they will use the tractor to run a mechanization business.

AGRA’s Kenya Country Manager, John Macharia, had this to say, “Kowuor Central Village Youth Group’s business plan stood out because it outlined a clear strategy for transforming the tractor into a profitable business, all while increasing the uptake of mechanization in their region.”