Unity Homes has announced that it has launched its third housing project at Tatu City and it plans to build 1,200 houses.

Unity Homes plans to accelerate the development of more affordable houses by launching its third project at Tatu City, of 1,200 apartments starting from Ksh. 4.2 million (USD 37,500). Launched this month and construction having commenced, phase one consists of 600, one-bedroom apartments at the mixed use Tatu City.

Unity Homes Executive Director Jason Horsey stated, “The new project is part of Unity Homes’ ongoing commitment to continue supporting the government’s Big Four affordable housing agenda, and with a monthly payment of USD 1,300 (Ksh. 148,200), we have tried to make it more affordable therefore increasing the amount of people who now have the opportunity to invest in a home in an amazing environment. ”

Flexible 3 year payment plans are being offered and the developer is collaborating with commercial banks to offer low-interest mortgages at 11.9 percent for Kenya Shilling mortgages and 8.5 percent for US Dollar mortgages.

“One of Unity Homes’ key value propositions is the quality of the home that we provide. We take it extremely personally to ensure we exceed our clients’ expectations every time. To ensure the homes are of the best quality, we have up to 28 separate quality checklists for each unit that is handed over” Horsey explained, adding, “We have mastered our building procedures and are currently finishing the shell-and-core of an apartment every 20 hours.”

The latest project is also part of an ongoing effort by stakeholders to address Kenya’s housing shortage, which currently stands at over two million homes and is growing at a rate of approximately 200,000 per year, necessitating the entry of more players into the affordable housing market.

Unity Homes is a leading property developer of residential communities in Kenya. The company’s mission is to mass produce investment grade affordable housing, with a focus on community to enhance lives and secure futures.

Tatu City Special Economic Zone is a 5,000-acre, mixed-use development with homes, schools, offices, a shopping district, medical clinics, nature areas, a sport and entertainment complex and a manufacturing area for more than 250,000 residents and tens of thousands of day visitors. Schools and businesses are already open at Tatu City, and a range of houses suits all incomes. Located 30 minutes from Westlands, Tatu City represents a new way of living and thinking for all Kenyans, creating a unique live, work and play environment that is free from traffic congestion and long-distance commuting.