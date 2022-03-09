Shares

Showmax offers viewers a wide range of entertainment content from movies, to series and TV shows that you can stream on demand on the platform.

This March, Showmax users can catch internationally acclaimed series on the platform to binge on. Some of the International TV shows and movies series to binge on include: First seasons of Grand Crew, Vigil, Brave New World; Oscar winners The Father starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Coleman, Judas and the Black Messiah; The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard; The Little Things and more.

Some of the TV shows and movies that are available on Showmax are below;

GRAND CREW S1 | Binge now, first on Showmax

Created by Phil Augusta Jackson (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Insecure, Key & Peele), Grand Crew follows a group of young Black professionals who gather at their favourite bar to wine down and unpack the ups and downs of life and love in LA, proving that life is always better with your crew.

The show’s lovable cast includes triple-Emmy-nominee Nicole Byer (Nailed It, A Black Lady Sketch Show) and Echo Kellum (Arrow’s Curtis Holt / Mr Terrific), while Emmy nominee Garrett Morris (2 Broke Girls, The Jamie Foxx Show, Saturday Night Live) narrates.

PEN15 S2 PART 2 | Binge now, first on Showmax

PEN15’s second, and final, season brings us eight new episodes to close out the gloriously weird and uncomfortably honest story of 13-year-old besties Maya and Anna, living through the horrors and highs of teenhood in the year 2000. Thirty-something creators Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine return as the puberty-stricken versions of themselves, surrounded by actual 13-year-olds.

A DISCOVERY OF WITCHES S3 | Binge now, first on Showmax

In the final series of A Discovery of Witches, Matthew and Diana return from their time-traveling trip to 1590 to find tragedy at Sept-Tours. They must find and piece the Book of Life back together, as their enemies gear up against them.

Adapted from Deborah Harkness’s bestselling All Souls trilogy, A Discovery of Witches is a vampire meets witch story of forbidden love, starring Matthew Goode (Downton Abbey, The Crown) and Teresa Palmer (Warm Bodies, I Am Number Four), who are both up for 2022 Critics Choice Super Awards for their lead performances. Also look out for Black Reel nominee Parker Sawyers (Barack Obama in Southside With You) joining the cast this season.

VIGIL | Binge now

Vigil investigates the mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board the submarine HMS Vigil, which bring the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services.

DCI Amy Silva (BAFTA winner Suranne Jones from Gentleman Jack and Doctor Foster) and DS Kirsten Longacre (BAFTA winner Rose Leslie from Game of Thrones, The Good Fight) lead an investigation on land and at sea into a conspiracy that goes to the very heart of Britain’s national security.

Vigil’s cast also features Emmy nominee Stephen Dillane (Stannis in Game of Thrones), Anjli Mohindra (Bodyguard), Shaun Evans (Morse in Endeavour), MTV Movie Awards nominee Connor Swindells (Adam in Sex Education) and BAFTA nominee Gary Lewis (Billy Elliot).

BRAVE NEW WORLD | Binge now

Based on Aldous Huxley’s classic 1932 novel, Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself.

Alden Ehrenreich (Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story), Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey, Harlots), and Harry Lloyd (Viktor in Arcane) lead an impressive cast, which also includes Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Black Reel nominee Kylie Bunbury (When They See Us), Joseph Morgan (The Originals), Nina Sosanya (Love Actually) and Emmy nominee Demi Moore (Empire).

CHICAGO MED S6 | Binge now

The dedicated doctors, nurses and staff of Gaffney Chicago Medical’s state-of-the-art trauma centre are back for Season 6 of the hit medical drama from multi-award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf (Law & Order).

This season, Chicago’s medical heroes are pushed to the limit as they fight on the frontlines of a global Covid-19 pandemic. Together, they must adapt to the new normal as they confront new and unprecedented medical challenges.

The cast includes four-time Emmy nominee Oliver Platt (Fargo, The Big C) as the newly widowed Chief of Psychiatry Dr Daniel Charles, as well as Teen Choice nominee Yaya DaCosta (The Butler), Emmy winner S Epatha Merkerson (Law & Order) and Tribeca winner Dominic Rains (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night).

A MILLION LITTLE THINGS S3 PART 1 | Binge now

Friendship isn’t a big thing. It’s a million little things. In Season 3, just when the friends seem to find their new normal, their lives are upended when Covid-19 rocks their world – forcing them to once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational.

The cast includes David Giuntoli (Nick in Grimm), Screen Actors Guild nominee Romany Malco (Weeds), three-time Teen Choice nominee Grace Park (Hawaii Five-O), James Roday Rodriguez (Shawn in Psych), Stephanie Szostak (Iron Man 3), and Floriana Lima (The Punisher), as well as three-time Kids Choice nominee Lizzy Greene (Nicky, Rick, Dicky and Dawn).

WU-TANG: AN AMERICAN SAGA S1 | Binge now

Set in early 1990s New York, at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, Wu-Tang: An American Saga is the fictionalised account of the formation of legendary hip hop supergroup Wu-Tang Clan.

MTV Movie Award winner Ashton Sanders (Moonlight, Judas and the Black Messiah) and Black Reel winner Shameik Moore (the voice of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s Miles) co-star as Bobby Diggs and Sha Raider respectively.

Created by Grammy-nominated Wu-Tang leader RZA with Alex Tse (Watchmen), Season 1 of the series was nominated for an Emmy and three Black Reel Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.

THE HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD | Stream from 14 March 2022

The world’s most lethal odd couple – bodyguard Michael Bryce (Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson) – are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’s even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid (Oscar nominee Salma Hayek).

As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful, powerful madman (Oscar nominee Antonio Banderas).

THE FATHER | Stream from 21 March 2022

Anthony is 80, mischievous, living defiantly alone and rejecting the carers that his daughter, Anne, encouragingly introduces. Yet help is also becoming a necessity for Anne; she can’t make daily visits anymore and Anthony’s grip on reality is unravelling. As his memory ebbs and flows, how much of his own identity and past can Anthony cling to? How does Anne cope as she grieves the loss of her father, while he still lives and breathes before her?

At 83 years old, Anthony Hopkins (Silence of the Lambs) last year became the oldest-ever Best Actor winner at the Oscars. The Father also took home the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, with another three nominations, including Motion Picture of the Year and Supporting Actress (Olivia Colman from The Crown). The Father has now won over 30 international awards, including two BAFTAs.

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH | Stream now

Judas and the Black Messiah is inspired by the true story of the betrayal and assassination of Fred Hampton, chairman of the Black Panther Party.

As Hampton, Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Black Panther) won the Oscar, BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Supporting Actor, while H.E.R’s Fight For You also took home an Oscar for Best Original Song. The film also picked up Oscar nominations for Best Film, Best Screenplay, Best Lead Actor (LaKeith Stanfied from Atlanta) and Best Cinematography.

THE LITTLE THINGS | Stream now

The Little Things stars Oscar winners Denzel Washington (Fences, Training Day) and Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody, Mr. Robot) as Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon and Sergeant Jim Baxter, two cops on the hunt for a serial killer who’s terrorising Los Angeles. As their search begins to dredge up echoes of Deke’s past, disturbing secrets emerge, which could threaten more than his case.

Oscar winner Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club, House of Gucci) was nominated for both a 2021 Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Supporting Actor in the film.

Written and directed by BAFTA nominee John Lee Hancock (Saving Mr. Banks), the crime thriller also features Natalie Morales from Parks and Recreation.

TOM & JERRY: THE MOVIE | Stream now

Our favourite cat and mouse are back in Tom & Jerry: The Movie, which sees Jerry move into New York’s finest hotel on the eve of the wedding of the century, forcing desperate event planner Kayla (Teen Choice and People’s Choice Award winner Chloë Grace Moretz) to hire Tom to get rid of the intruder. But, as mayhem ensues, their escalating cat-and-mouse battle soon threatens to destroy her career, the wedding, and possibly the hotel itself.

A mix of live action and animation, it’s directed by multiple Black Reel nominee Tim Story (Shaft, Barbershop, Fantastic Four), and stars Black Reel winner Michael Peña (Dora’s dad in Dora and the Lost City of Gold); Scarlett Johansson’s husband and 12-time Emmy-nominated Saturday Night Live writer Colin Jost; MTV Movie Award winner Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians, The Hangover, Community); Patsy Ferran (who voiced Pearl inZog and Zog and the Flying Doctors); and Jordan Bolger (Peaky Blinders, The 100).

SHADOW IN THE CLOUD | Stream now, first on Showmax

The high-action creature feature follows female flight officer Maude Garrett, tasked with transporting top secret documents aboard a B-17 Flying Fortress, where the sexist crew is about to become the least of her problems.

BAD HAIR | Stream now

A horror satire set in 1989, Bad Hair follows an ambitious young woman (Elle Lorraine from Insecure), who gets a weave in order to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music television. However, her flourishing career comes at a great cost when she realises her new hair may have a mind of its own.

Three-time Emmy nominee Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives) was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards, while Bad Hair was also up for Campy Flick of The Year at the 2021 GALECA Awards, chosen by The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.

Written and directed by Justin Simien (Dear White People), Bad Hair co-stars everyone from Emmy winners Lena Waithe (Master of None) and Blair Underwood (Dear White People) and nominees Laverne Cox (Orange Is The New Black), Nicole Byer (Grand Crew) and Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) to Grammy winners Kelly Rowland and Usher, as well as Teen Choice winner James van der Beek (Dawson in Dawson’s Creek).

SUPERINTELLIGENCE | Stream from 10 March 2022

When an all-powerful Superintelligence chooses to study the most average person on earth, Carol Peters, the fate of the world hangs in the balance. As the A.I. decides whether to enslave, save or destroy humanity, it’s up to Carol to prove that people are worth saving.

Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids, The Heat) was nominated for a Kids’ Choice Award for Favourite Actress forSuperintelligence, which also stars James Corden, two-time Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale (The Irishman), and two-time Emmy nominee Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta).

LET THEM ALL TALK | Stream from 24 March 2022

Let Them All Talk tells the story of a celebrated author (three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep) who takes a journey with some old friends (five-time Emmy winner Candice Bergen and two-time Oscar winner Dianne Wiest) to have some fun and heal old wounds. Her nephew (Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges from Manchester by the Sea) comes along to wrangle the ladies, as well as her new literary agent (Gemma Chan from Eternals and Crazy Rich Asians), who is desperate to find out about her next book.

SIX MINUTES TO MIDNIGHT | Stream now

Six Minutes to Midnight is set in the summer of 1939, days ahead of the declaration of World War II, as English teacher Thomas Miller (Emmy winner Eddie Izzard) takes up a post at a finishing school in an English seaside town, where the influential families of Nazi Germany have sent their daughters to learn the language. Seeing what lies ahead, Miller tries to raise the alarm, but the authorities believe he is the problem.

Oscar winners Dame Judi Dench (The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) and Jim Broadbent (Iris, Moulin Rouge!), Swiss actress Carla Juri (Blade Runner 2049), and James D’Arcy (Dunkirk, Avengers: Endgame) co-star.

Directed by BAFTA nominee Andy Goddard (Downton Abbey), the war drama was nominated for two 2021 BAFTA Cymru awards – Best Actress (Dench) and Best Costume Design.