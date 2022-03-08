Shares

The Integrated Development Network (IDN-Kenya) recently held a peace and cohesion campaign in light of the forthcoming general elections in August 2022. This is in collaboration with the Jitume Foundation and NCIC.

IDN-Kenya is an international NGO formed in 2016 and registered by the NGOs Co-ordination Board in the Republic of Kenya. It majorly focuses on research and monitoring on governance, security, peace, cohesion, youth empowerment, anti-radicalization, anti-violent extremism and ethical issues in both the public and private sectors. This is in a bid to address the emerging structural challenges in Kenya and the region, through collective efforts with like-minded social partners both locally and internationally.

The formation of IDN was prompted by the effects of the disputed 2007 general election and its subsequent violent post election crisis that resulted in social-economic setbacks.

Some of the concerns addressed at the concert included the utterances and unhealthy machinations from the political class and leaders that are now openly divisive and tribal.

With the economy gradually returning to normalcy, the effects of COVID-19 have resulted in massive job loss and redundancies. Unfortunately, a majority of those affected are the youth.

This is a vulnerable group, as not all have been able to be absorbed by the government through the Kazi Mtaani initiative. A majority still remain idle, desperate and unable to sustain their livelihood. Sadly, the youthful generation has been and continues to be the conduit through which politicians take advantage to utilise for self-gain.

To counter this fact, IDN-Kenya has called for accountability and collective approach through its proposed programs is bound to ease the current political tension, avoid plunging the country into violence and foster national cohesion.

Some of the objectives addressed at the event held at the Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi included the following;