Myra Anubi, a Kenyan journalist who previously worked at Kisumu’s Urban Radio has joined the BBC. Through an announcement post on LinkedIn, Myra said that she is joining the team at Broadcasting House, London, as a journalist and presenter of People Fixing the World, a BBC programme focused on highlighting solutions to human problems from across the globe.

Myra moved to the UK with her family in 2020. At the time, she was serving as the Programs Manager at Urban Radio as well as the breakfast show host. After moving to the UK, Myra had a short stint with the Times UK producing and presenting podcasts. She also started her own podcast, Almost Diaspora that focused on profiling immigrants from across the world. Her last engagement in the UK was at the Tanzanian fintech startup NALA Money where she was in charge of the organization’s UK operations handling four African markets.

“I am excited to announce that I am joining the BBC World Service as a Journalist and Presenter for People Fixing the World. It feels great to be focusing on solution-driven stories from all across the world and working alongside some incredibly talented people. I can’t wait to share more about this journey and the exciting projects we will be looking at,” she said, commenting on her new assignment.