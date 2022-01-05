Shares

Smartphone manufacturer TECNO is working with BBC Storyworks, BBC Studios’ in-house commercial content studio, to create a short film on mobile camera innovation. The film titled The Future Lens: Looking Ahead With TECNO, will showcase TECNO’s inclusive mobile camera technology for users through its glocalization strategy. This will help to highlight different communities across the globe.

The commercial series will air from 4th January to 8th February, 2022. It will include a 30-second version airing on the BBC World News South Asia Feed and BBC World News Africa feed, and a full version on the branded content hub hosted on the BBC website.

In the video, TECNO explains how they spotted and solved gaps between fast-developing mobile camera technologies and consumers’ actual needs in various situations. This enabled them come up with ways that best meet the unique needs of local users, environments, and cultures.

One of the improved areas included optimization. To optimize portrait imaging quality, TECNO says it has built an enormous database that covers seven skin types and 76 skin categories at its TAVIOS Laboratory. This enables users to enjoy cameras that make them look their best. In the photo-taking process, TECNO’s progressive algorithms will automatically gather information from users’ environments, recognizing various opportunities for image enhancement.

Speaking on the project with BBC, Li Jiangtao, Senior Director of TECNO Imaging Product and Head of TAIVOS Lab stated, “It is a great experience for us to work with BBC Storyworks, to share our insights and to tell the story behind our mobile camera development. The short film explores the meaning behind ‘Future Lens’, TECNO’s key concept on mobile camera innovation – to provide more inclusive technology for everyone, creating a world with more understanding without limits.”

On his part, Richard Pattinson, SVP BBC StoryWorks noted, “We are delighted to be working with TECNO on this piece. TECNO secured our content production team superb access for interviews, including photographer Justin Amoafo, the frontline staff at TECNO mobile camera department as well as allowing us to visit the TECNO mobile phone manufacturing sites and camera labs. This allowed us to build a complete picture for the audience of what TECNO do and how they do it, as well as their goals for a more inclusive future.”