HMD Global recently launched two new feature phones exclusive to Africa, the Nokia 105 African Edition and the Nokia 110 African Edition. The Nokia 105 African Edition is available in blue and black, retailing at Ksh. 1,899 and the Nokia 110 Africa Edition is available in green and blue from Ksh. 2,500.

The handsets’ wireless FM radio work without the need for headsets. This enables users to listen to the latest football scores and their favourite music stations privately with a headset or together with friends and family on the loudspeakers.

The Nokia 105 African Edition and Nokia 110 African Edition also come with a built-in torch, and a large storage space where users can save their essential contacts up to 2,000. Also, the handsets let you store up to 500 SMS messages, so users do not have to worry about space.

The Nokia 105 African Edition’s compact shape is specially moulded to feel great in the hand and easily slip into your pocket when you are on the go. To take on everyday life, the scratch and bump resistant exterior is built to last and looks good doing it.

Speaking at the launch, Gopher Ogembo, Senior Business Manager Kenya and East Africa HMD Global said, “Feature phones play a vital role in connecting people. People in Africa want handsets that place battery life fears at the back of their minds and durable devices that are strong enough to withstand the knocks of life. We know that people want phones that deliver the most value while still being affordable, which is why we’re releasing Nokia 105 Africa Edition and Nokia 110 African Edition.

Nokia 105 Africa Edition phone specifications

Body type: Polycarbonate

Dimensions: 115.20 x 49.90 x 14.30 mm

Weight: 70 g

Battery capacity: 800mAh

Colours: Black, Blue

Screen size: 1.77 inches

Touchscreen: No

Resolution: 120 x 160 pixels

Camera: No camera

Nokia 110 Africa Edition phone specifications

Body dimensions: 4.54 x 1.96 x 0.56 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Mini-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 1.77 inches

Resolution: 120 x 160 pixels

Camera: QVGA

Radio: FM radio

USB: microUSB 2.0

Battery type: Li-Ion 800 mAh, removable

Colours: Ocean blue, pink, black