Golf is one sport which I have always had an interest in learning how to play. But, I have always been held back by the notion that it is an expensive sport to engage in, from having to purchase the clubs, to paying membership fees in the exclusive golf clubs. Admittedly, this notion has been due to the fact that there is little information out there on how a beginner can get into this prestigious sport.

However, this notion is slowly changing with the launch of the Safaricom Golf Tour which is meant demystify the game while at the same time allowing people from all walks of life to participate. The tour will see the youth ages six to eighteen years receive training on how to play the game. This I believe will go a long way in making the game more accessible to the masses as well as raising the next generation of golf players.

Part of learning the game of golf, is getting to know the terms that are used on the course as you play. Here are some terms that you should know if you are interested in this game;

Caddie

This is a person who carries your clubs, they also give you advice as you play. This is because they tend to have extra course knowledge and can help you better scores.

A fore caddie is one who walks ahead of your shots in order to locate them. They don’t carry your clubs.

Tee Box

This is the area in front of the teeing ground that a player stands on to hit the golf ball for play. It is essentially where you will place your ball before hitting your shot. It is also called ‘Tee Ground’ or ‘Tee off area’.

Fairway

This describes the area of a course between the tee box and the green. When hitting a ball from the tee box, this is where you would ideally want your shot to land. This is because the grass is shorter which means that is the easiest place to hit your golf ball from. It is also the most direct route to the hole, for most golfers, this is an almost direct correlation between hitting more fairways and shooting lower rounds.

Green

This is where the hole and the flag are located and where players aim for. It is also the area of the course that is specifically designed to be as smooth as possible. Once on the green golfers opt to putt the golf ball with their putter (one of the golf clubs) because it gives the golfer the best chance of getting the ball in the hole.

Bunker

These are artificial hazards on golf courses that are usually designed with sand at its base and can be found anywhere on the course. They are designed strategically to trap golfers when they make poor shots. They are also called sand traps.

Rough

It is the part of a course that has the longest grass that surrounds the fairway and green. If you happen to hit a shot and it falls into the rough, it will mean a tougher next shot for you.

Golf courses can have two types of rough, intermediate and deep rough. Intermediate is usually playable and it is usually easy to find the ball but with deep rough, it is often more difficult and might require you to chip out to the fairway.

Fringe

This refers to any grass adjoining the putting surface that is mowed to a height only slightly higher than the grass on the green. This is essentially a height which is typically about halfway between green and fairway heights.

Out of Bounds

This is the perimeter area of the course and a player cannot play their ball from here. It is often at the edge of the course.

Hazard

This is an area of the golf course where a ball is likely to get lost. The most common is a water hazard.

Scoring Terms

Par

This refers to the score or the number of strokes that a golfer is expected to achieve in a particular course. It is normally based on the length of the course. Foe example a Par 3 course means that one requires three good shots to hit the hole.

Birdie

This is when you get the ball in the hole on one fewer stroke than the Par.

Eagle

This when you get the ball in the hole on two fewer strokes that the Par. For example getting the ball in the hole in three strokers in a Par 5.

Albatross

This is when you get the ball in a hole three strokes lower than par, for example making a two on a par five. It is also called a double eagle.

Ace

Also referred to as a hole in one which is when you get the ball to go into the hole on your first shot.

Bogey

A bogey is when you take one stroke over par, for example, if you make a five on a par four.

Double Bogey

This is when you take two strokes over Par. It results in a poor score.

Triple Bogey

This is when you take three strokes over Par.

Golf Clubs

Driver

It is one of the most powerful clubs in your bag and is used for tee shots. They are designed to be hit off a tee, so cannot be used easily from the fairway.

Fairway Wood

It is smaller than a driver and is generally used for shots on the fairway but can also be used on the tee.

Iron

It is one of the clubs that can be used for different situations such as such as hitting a long shot or pitching to green or hitting a delicate shot around trees. The most common irons are numbered 2 up to 9-iron.

Hybrid

This is a cross between a fairway wood and an iron. Hybrids have the face of an iron, with the body and shape of a fairway wood. This makes hybrid golf clubs easier to hit than traditional long irons.

Wedges

Wedges are used for shots that need to be high and soft. A sand wedge is designed for playing around the green, while a lob wedge can be used to hit even higher lofted shots.

Putter

This is a club that you use for shots on and around the green. It is designed to be used in close proximity and typically has a straight shaft and is flat-faced which helps roll the golf ball.

Now that you learned some golf terms, take time to visit the course for some practice sessions. If you are interested in playing and don’t have a club as yet, you can check out the Nairobi Golf Park which allows one to play without being a member. They also have some pretty affordable rates for using the course,