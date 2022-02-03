Shares

Kenya has floated an international tender to original bus manufacturers, motor vehicle dealers, leasing companies, financial institutions and interested firms for provision of buses and transport services. This is for the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project through leasing options covering three, seven and 12-year periods..

According to the tender documents, the BRT network in Kenya will only be operated by electric, hybrid and biodiesel vehicles. The Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (NAMATA) has in a notice invited dealers to present their bids for the sale or lease of electric, hybrid and biodiesel buses to its administration.

“We have advertised for the supply of BRT buses for the inception phase. The initial fleet requirement for the 27km stretch from Ruiru to KNH is 100 12m buses will give us 3min headway during peak hour and 5 minutes off-peak,” said Charles Hinga Mwaura, PS Transport in a tweet through his Twitter account.

Tender application eligibility and requirements

1. Tenders must be accompanied by a bid security of Ksh. 1 million.

2. Bidders must submit both technical and financial proposals in separate envelopes.

3. The tender validity period will be 280 days from the date of the opening and an additional 30 days beyond the tender validity period.

4. Tender documents must be submitted to the Acting Director General, Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, on or before 22nd March, 2022. Tenders will then be opened immediately at the NAMATA Boardroom.

The BRT in Kenya was proposed by the NAMATA in a 2019 report as a strategy for easing traffic congestion in Nairobi, where over three million commuters spend an average 57 minutes everyday on short journeys. The traffic menace in Nairobi is estimated to cost the country’s economy Ksh. 113.7 billion (USD 1 billion) annually in lost productivity.