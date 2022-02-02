Shares

Bamburi Cement has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with MOMNAI Energy Limited, an Independent Power Producer. The two companies will set up two Solar Plants adjacent to Bamburi Cement’s Mombasa and Nairobi Grinding Plant. Construction of the solar power plants is scheduled to begin at the end of 2022, after requisite regulatory approvals with expected completion within a year.

The project aims to save on power costs as well as contribute to Net Zero carbon emissions by switching to renewable energy. In addition, the project is set to deploy solar power systems with a total capacity of 14.5MW and 5MW for Bamburi’s Mombasa Plant and Nairobi Grinding Plant respectively. This will account for up to approximately 40% of Bamburi’s total power supply.

MOMNAI Energy will be responsible for financing all costs related to the project, including developing, managing, operating and maintaining the solar photovoltaic plants’ infrastructure. Bamburi’s Mombasa and Nairobi sites have land available to set up and generate solar energy, which is expected to achieve significant recurrent savings annually, while simultaneously improving reliability of supply and improving Bamburi’s environmental footprint.

Bamburi’s Group Managing Director, Seddiq Hassani said, “Shifting to renewable solar energy will help us meet key objectives under our sustainability agenda which include reducing the carbon footprint of our operations, saving on costs, and upholding Holcim’s Net Zero Pledge with Science- Based Targets initiative (SBTi). It will also position us to deliver on our commitments to the UN COP21 Climate Change Agreement while remaining environmental stewards and partners in building Kenya sustainably.”

On his part, MOMNAI Energy Director, Anders Hauch said, “We are dedicated to playing a significant role in a fast transition to a cleaner and cheaper energy sector in Africa for a more sustainable world and improvements of the economies and livelihood of people on the African continent. Supplying solar power directly to Bamburi Cement fulfils both our agendas and we are delighted to assist the Holcim Group in fulfilling its Net Zero Pledge.”