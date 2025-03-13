Shares

Bamburi Cement Plc has announced that it will donate foodstuffs to 5,000 families in the Holy Month of Ramadhan.

The Bamburi Cement Food Drive Initiative has kicked-off by providing an assortment of food stuff to 4000 families in Mombasa and 1,000 in Nairobi. The initiative was launched by Amsons Group, the company that recently acquired Bamburi Cement Plc,

The initiative is expected to cushion roughly 30,000 less fortunate Muslim faithful in this year’s iftar and an ambition to scale across the country in the near-term.

Muslims around the world fast from sunrise to sunset during Ramadhan in an endeavor to deepen their faith, but more than 600 million people, including women and children in Kenya, cannot break the fast because of food hardships during iftar.

Speaking at the launch of the food drive for 4000 households in Mombasa, stated that this initiative reflects the company’s commitment to social welfare for communities in which it operates.

“Providing these iftar food packs to our communities enables us to spread the blessings of Ramadhan throughout the communities while also fostering hope, unity, and solidarity within society. This is a significant step towards reviving and expanding our social impact programs throughout our value chain across the country,” said Nahdi.

In line with this commitment, Bamburi Cement Plc will host roughly 400 clients and various stakeholders of Islamic faith in Mombasa and Nairobi, as the Holy Month of Ramadhan unfolds.

Mr. Nadha added “We believe that true change comes from constant and intimate engagement with our stakeholders in the spirit of social responsibility, inclusivity and diversity.

Bamburi Cement’s Commercial Director Martin Kariuki said that the company is keen to recommit its resources to the society across Kenya including in education, health, infrastructure, economic empowerment and environment.

“As a brand that places paramountcy in growing alongside communities and customers, we want to expand these initiatives across the country for the benefit of our communities,” said Kariuki.

Bamburi Cement social impact programs span the fields of education, health, infrastructure, economic empowerment and environment. The programs, which cut across Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Kajiado, and Machakos Counties, have included free-to-public wellness clinics for cervical cancer screening for over 36,000 patients, Bamburi Cancer Centre’s infrastructure sponsorship and an annual full scholarship for 107 students.