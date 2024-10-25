Shares

Savannah Clinker has announced an increase in its offer for Bamburi Cement, raising the bid price from Ksh. 70 per share to Ksh. 76.55 per share. This revision values the total offer at Ksh. 27.78 billion, surpassing its initial offer of Ksh. 25.4 billion.

Savannah Clinker is wholly owned by Kenyan entrepreneur Benson Sande Ndeta, and has upped its offer to Ksh. 27.7 billion, including a Ksh. 1.8 billion sweetener for all shareholders. This revised bid now outpaces the Ksh. 23 billion (USD 180 million) offers made by Tanzanian conglomerate Amsons Group, which also aims to acquire the entire Bamburi equity stake.

Established in 2019, Savannah Clinker is a mining, manufacturing, processing, packaging, marketing, and cement solutions provider. The company is also developing a limestone extraction and clinker processing plant in Kitui County.

Key highlights of the reviewed offer by Savannah Clinker include the following.