Equity Bank has introduced a new way of accessing loans instantly for parents and guardians, especially with the four school terms this year. Parents and guardians can simply dial Equity’s *247#, to apply for and receive instant loans of as low as Ksh. 100 up to Ksh. 3 million.

This service is currently available on all mobile networks including Safaricom, Telkom, Airtel and Equitel and is accessible on both smartphones and feature phones (Kabambe). The instant loans do not require users to complete or fill any physical forms, look for guarantors, security or collateral. The loan facility is also available on Equity Mobile App available on Google Play Store, the App store and Equity online.

Parents and guardians can also can also purchase a banker’s cheque at only Ksh. 100 for school fees be it for primary, secondary, college or university. This will enable them to deposit fees at any Equity branch or agent near them free of charge. The student details will also be captured on the deposit slip at the branch or agent.

Shopping for back to school has also been made easier using the Bank’s different payment options. You can pay for your back to school shopping through *247#, Equity Mobile App, Equitel or your Equity Visa, Mastercard and Amex Cards at the simple touch of a button.

For entrepreneurs and people in business, just *247# to borrow the amount you need to give your business a boost. The service also parents, guardians and SMEs to check their loan limit, loan status or loan balances as well as make partial or full repayments for your loans.