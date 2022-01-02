Shares

Hon. Charles Njonjo, the only surviving member of Kenya’s independence Cabinet passed away this morning at the age of 101 years. Mr. Njonjo served as the country’s first post-independence Attorney General between 1963 and 1979, and as Constitutional Affairs Minister between 1980 and 1983.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed his condolences to the family. “As a nation, we owe a debt of gratitude to Hon. Njonjo and his generation of independence era leaders for their selfless contribution to the laying of the solid foundation upon which our country continues to thrive,” reads an excerpt of his statement.