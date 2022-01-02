Hon. Charles Njonjo, the only surviving member of Kenya’s independence Cabinet passed away this morning at the age of 101 years. Mr. Njonjo served as the country’s first post-independence Attorney General between 1963 and 1979, and as Constitutional Affairs Minister between 1980 and 1983.
President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed his condolences to the family. “As a nation, we owe a debt of gratitude to Hon. Njonjo and his generation of independence era leaders for their selfless contribution to the laying of the solid foundation upon which our country continues to thrive,” reads an excerpt of his statement.
The Head of State went on to thank the politician for his selfless contribution towards the post independence era. Njonjo served as the first Attorney General between 1963 and 1979. “On behalf of the Kenyan nation, my family and on my own behalf, I send deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and relatives of Hon. Njonjo, and indeed all Kenyans.”
“May God the Almighty grant each one of us grace and fortitude as we mourn and come to terms with the passing away of Hon. Charles Mugane Njonjo who was not only our national hero but an icon of Kenya’s progress through the years,” the President concluded.