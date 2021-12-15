Shares

The year 2021 has been a year of many wins musically. Despite the pandemic, which grappled the world for close to two years now, music is one thing that united us all. Our eardrums have felt the pulsation from the Gengetone beats to the Amapiano whistles, not forgetting the Afrobeat heat!

Boomplay released its yearly recap for Kenya on the 7th of December, which saw artistes Otile Brown and Bahati taking the number one and two spots respectively in the ‘Most Streamed Male’ category. Their female counterparts, Nadia Mukami, Ssaru and Mercy Masika, closed off the top three on the ‘Most Streamed Female’ list. It is worthy to note that Nadia has held the number one spot for three years, in a row!

In a year that has seen over ten albums and EPs released on Boomplay, a notable achievement has been that of gospel artiste Mr Seed, whose album “Black Child”, released in September, now stands at 3.7m streams on the platform. He takes the top spot as the ‘Fastest Rising Artiste’, followed closely by Ndovu Kuu and recent Afrimma winner Nikita Kering.

A new entrant onto the list Dantez254, who had the ‘Most-Streamed Gengetone Song’, ‘Ala’ ft Rekles, Odi wa Muranga, VDJ Jones and teen sensation Trio Mio. The duo that forms two-thirds of Ethic Entertainment, Rekles’ and SWAT each made it to the list with their hit songs ‘Zamani‘ and ‘Gari Kubwa’ wrapping up positions two and three. The duo is also featured on Boomplay’s latest release, the first-ever, ‘Gengetone Cypher’.

The Boomplay Recap showcases top artistes and songs that got us rocking throughout the year while highlighting users’ personal preferences through the dedicated users’ recap release. Within the app, Boombuddies now have access to review their year in music based on their consumption throughout the year and showcase their music preference, taste and style by sharing the results with friends.

Tagged #MyBoomplayRecap2021, Boomplay users’ recap highlights users’ musical journey on Boomplay, detailing the number of songs they listened to during the year, their favourite genres, favourite artistes and many more.

In October, Boomplay signed a significant partnership with Billboard, in which Boomplay’s streaming data was added to the data that informs the prestigious charts. This development unlocks numerous opportunities for more African artistes on the international stage while also showcasing the vast talent across the continent.