Accor, a global hospitality group with over 400 hotels across India, Middle East, Africa and Turkey has announced plans to expand its footprint in Eastern Africa. The expansion plan will begin with the opening of the first Mantis property in Kenya.

The Mantis Masai Mara Eco-Lodge is set to become a highlight property for the brand and the group, offering direct access to the Mara-Seregenti game reserve.

Since its inception in 2000 by global entrepreneur and conservationist Adrian Gardiner, Mantis features a diverse collection of exquisite destinations around the globe. Since entering a partnership in 2018, Accor and Mantis have worked together to take on new opportunities to welcome guests in authentic hotels, eco-lodges and waterways. This is while prioritizing the cause of sustainability and appreciation of the natural environment across every unique destination.

The group is partnering with Rakam Investment company focusing on real estate since its inception in 2016. The company has so far developed commercial and residential properties in the Greater Nairobi Metropolitan Area.

Ann Rutere, CEO Rakam Investment stated, “We are pleased to bring Accor’s brand, Mantis, to one of the most distinct and exclusive locations in Masai Mara. In addition to the brand’s uniqueness and awareness in the market, our confidence in this project comes from the high focus to sustainability and preservation of natural heritage offered by the Enonkishu Conservancy and Mantis expertise in the industry.”

Mantis It will feature 20 tented suites, one restaurant and bar, events space, a sauna and a wellness facility.

As with every Mantis across the world, guests staying at the Mantis Masai Mara eco-lodge will be immersed in an environment celebrating conservation, locality and sustainability.

Paul Gardiner, CEO of the Mantis collection commented, “The Masai Mara is one of the most renown wildlife conservation and wilderness areas in Africa, and we are excited to offer guests sustainable adventures which celebrate the region’s culture and stay true to the roots of safari. We will provide fresh experiences which enable guests to make authentic connections with both nature and the people, all whilst supporting sustainability, conservation and community empowerment and upliftment, the founding core pillars of Mantis.”

Accor currently operates 156 properties (26,598 keys) in Africa with 84 properties (17,739 keys) in the pipeline.