Shares

To commemorate this year’s Christmas celebrations, Safaricom has launched its month-long Christmas campaign dubbed Pokea Uteo Wa Furaha. The campaign seeks to deepen customer engagement and experience with great offers and rewards.

The campaign which will run up to 15th January, 2022, will see Safaricom’s customers enjoy various gifts and offers in voice, data, MPESA and Bonga points.

Safaricom’s Pokea Uteo Wa Furaha campaign contains the following offers

Tailor made deals through the Tunukiwa@21 Offers including 21 minutes and 21 SMS for Ksh. 20 bundle.

Through Bonga for Christmas customers will be able to redeem their Bonga Points to pay for essential goods and services across the vast network of Lipa Na MPESA merchants.

MPESA customers will get up to a 20% discounts when they purchase event tickets, pay for travel such as local flights, SGR train tickets and bus gift vouchers using the MPESA Mini Apps.

The first 100 customers to pay for a local flight between the 6th and 10th December, through the newly launched Flights Mini App on the MPESA App will get their ticket at Ksh. 1,000.

On 22 December, Safaricom will activate a Google Street view Treasure Hunt where customers have a chance to win Ksh. 1 million in prizes in airtime, devices and shopping vouchers.

From January 2022, businesses and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) will enjoy a special offer on Safaricom’s Internet for Business 5Mbps service.

“This festive season we want to spread the love, cheer and kindness through the various special delights for our customers. As part of the campaign, we will be in select regions across the country with surprise delights such as airtime, food hampers, donation of care packs in hospitals, visits to children’s homes and lunch drives targeting street families,” said Nick Kamunyu, Safaricom’s Chief Channels Officer during the Safaricom Christmas campaign launch in Dagoretti Corner.