MyDawa, a Kenyan ePharmacy company, has received a Ksh. 135 million (USD 1.2 million) grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The grant is aimed at increasing access to PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis) services through MYDAWA’s e-pharmacy model, supporting the fight against HIV and AIDS in Kenya.

The investment also aims to generate evidence on virtual PrEP service delivery. A self-care model can expand the reach of PrEP through the discreet and convenient delivery services.

Since its inception, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has committed more than Ksh. 338 billion (USD 3 billion) in HIV grants to organizations around the world.

In December last year, MyDawa partnered with the biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to increase access to quality and affordable medical products in Kenya.

In 2019, the company raised Ksh. 338 million (USD 3 million) in Series D funding for countrywide expansion through the provision of affordable and safe healthcare products.

To make delivery and purchase of medicine on the platform, MyDawa partnered with Airtel Kenya to enable Airtel customers access its website and mobile app free of data costs earlier this year.

With MyDawa, medical product orders are delivered to a customer’s home, office or other convenient location in less than 4 hours and with no delivery fees within the Nairobi metropolitan area. Prescription products are delivered using qualified professionals who are able to counsel patients and give them direction and reassurance.

Customers outside Nairobi can also order the products they need and they will be delivered to them within 24 hours. Payment can be made through mobile money, credit or debit card, and health insurance for medicine.