Awareness Against Human Trafficking (HAART) is celebrating 10 years of service in Kenya. Since its launch in the country, the organization has reached over 90,000 grassroots community members through its prevention efforts and empowered 732 victims, 80% of whom are women and children.

This year, 42 survivors of human trafficking received 8 days of economic empowerment and soft skills training. These skills have empowered them to open businesses and pursue employment to help them rebuild their lives.

HAART is currently spearheading the development of a legal handbook for activists working to end human trafficking in Kenya. According to the organization, most of these activists lack the technical knowledge on court operations to effectively support victims in their pursuit of justice. The legal handbook will be launched in mid-2022.

Last year, HAART launched a report on Emergency support to survivors of human trafficking in Kenya during COVID-19 which has assisted the organization in developing empowerment programs to help victims create sustainable lives.

Speaking at the anniversary celebration, Director and Founder of HAART Kenya Mr. Radoslaw Malinowski stated, “HAART Kenya has been a home to thousands of victims of human trafficking over the last 10 years. Although we have dealt with highly traumatizing stories we have seen individuals grow and rebuild their lives through our support.”

“We urge the government of Kenya and all stakeholders that are involved in helping end Human Trafficking in Kenya to give us support. The COVID-19 pandemic made more Victims vulnerable to Human Trafficking. Therefore, there is more need to join effort to stop this and we are happy to be among the organizations in the frontline that is ensuring Victims are supported sustainably through empowering them to get jobs and start businesses,” said HAART Kenya’s Chairman Mr. Tonny Odera.