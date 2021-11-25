Shares

ImaliPay, a financial platform for digital workers, has partnered with pan-African payments company Cellulant, for its payments infrastructure and solutions in Kenya and Nigeria.

The partnership will ease the making and receiving payments for freelancers to change the way gig workers experience making payments. The partnership will also drive financial inclusion by allowing ImaliPay users to access financial services quicker through Cellulant’s payment rails.

Imalipay co-founder and CEO Tatenda Furusa worked in Cellulant Zimbabwe and then Cellulant Kenya as Technical Advisor to Co-founder Ken Njoroge, supporting the business strategy after Series C fundraising. The founding duo continues to contribute to the African fintech growth story, with ImaliPay’s recent funding from Google through its Google for Black Founders Fund.

Commenting on the partnership with Cellulant, Sanmi Akinmusire, co-founder and COO of ImaliPay said, “Most of the financial services provided today are not designed with the gig workers in mind and our aim at ImaliPay is to build an ecosystem where gig workers can create a safety net around their work through savings, credit, and insurance that drives their productivity and economic empowerment.”

Regarding the partnership, David Waithaka, Group Chief Business Officer at Cellulant said, “At Cellulant, we’re driven by our belief to provide solutions to everyday challenges across Africa by digitizing payments for various value chains. For us, it’s about what people, businesses and communities can do when the movement of money becomes seamless, dependable and more transparent. We’re proud to partner with Imali Pay, with whom we have shared values and ambitions, to grow the gig economy in Africa.”