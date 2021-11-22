Shares

Tom Mboya was recently awarded the CIO (Chief Information Officer) of the Year award held at the 2021 CIO100 Awards held at the Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort and Spa, Mombasa.

Other nominees in the Africa CIO of the Year category included last year’s winner Jaine Mwai, Ramakrishna Potluri, Steven Obare, Francis Kamuyu, and Kenneth Ogwang.

The Chief Guest, Ezra Chiloba, the Director General at the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), congratulated the winners stating, “I think it is great to pause and celebrate good leadership in this sector, given its contribution during the global pandemic.” He added that he has been contemplating leadership in times of uncertainty as a result of his previous roles, appreciating that “It has become clear in the past two years that most organizations’ decisions on COVID-19 were driven by interventions and events that were happening at the global level.”

Giving his remarks on winning, an excited Mboya had this to say, “It has been 25 years of hard work. I have gotten a lot of support. I know people who have previously won the Africa CIO100 Awards and I really respect them.”

