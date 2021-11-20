Shares

Muthoni Drummer Queen has released her 4th studio album titled River. The album is the 3rd collaborative album between Swiss producer duo GR and Hook and Muthoni.

River features a series of global afro-diasporic sounds, blending hiphop, reggae-dancehall and soulful R&B fused with traditional drum rhythms from various ethnic communities in Kenya.

The album was produced in 2019 during the collaborators’ Nairobi based creative residency, and further developed during their 50+ date touring season in the same year. It includes light, upbeat, feel good, deeply empowering anthems that celebrate the rise and rise of global afro connections, sounds, vibes, culture, fashion, art, music and all round greatness.

In terms of the concept, River was inspired by the journey that individual Africans take from the spirit world, into a localized ethnic identity.

The new album is available on the following platforms

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2FzYw9fn2ZtQ7sZma5BxuB?si=yAz4VXpmRiKq_tjsAfakYg

Apple Music – https://music.apple.com/ke/artist/muthoni-drummer-queen/340156899

Deezer– https://www.deezer.com/us/artist/12291590

Boomplay– https://www.boomplay.com/share/artist/33358

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/muthonimusic

Music and production

All songs written and composed by: Muthoni Drummer Queen

Greg GR Escoffey

Jean Hook Geissbuhler

Additional song writers: Bien Aime Baraza

Fena Gitu

Delvin Savara Mudigi

Willis Austin Chimano

Polycarp Otieno

Additional production: Leon Omondi Manchild

Polycarp Otieno

Santo

Baptiste Amstutz (Bouli)

Mixed by: Pascal Deshayes @ Royal Studios, Lausanne

Mastered by: Philippe Weiss, Paris

Album art team: Mutua Matheka

Lucy Robi

Ojin Ngode

Musa Omusi

Muthoni Drummer Queen

Album Videos: Callivan Studios

Picture My Music/Mei Fa Tan

Ludovic Damiano