Muthoni Drummer Queen has released her 4th studio album titled River. The album is the 3rd collaborative album between Swiss producer duo GR and Hook and Muthoni.
River features a series of global afro-diasporic sounds, blending hiphop, reggae-dancehall and soulful R&B fused with traditional drum rhythms from various ethnic communities in Kenya.
The album was produced in 2019 during the collaborators’ Nairobi based creative residency, and further developed during their 50+ date touring season in the same year. It includes light, upbeat, feel good, deeply empowering anthems that celebrate the rise and rise of global afro connections, sounds, vibes, culture, fashion, art, music and all round greatness.
In terms of the concept, River was inspired by the journey that individual Africans take from the spirit world, into a localized ethnic identity.
The new album is available on the following platforms
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2FzYw9fn2ZtQ7sZma5BxuB?si=yAz4VXpmRiKq_tjsAfakYg
Apple Music – https://music.apple.com/ke/artist/muthoni-drummer-queen/340156899
Deezer– https://www.deezer.com/us/artist/12291590
Boomplay– https://www.boomplay.com/share/artist/33358
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/muthonimusic
Music and production
All songs written and composed by: Muthoni Drummer Queen
Greg GR Escoffey
Jean Hook Geissbuhler
Additional song writers: Bien Aime Baraza
Fena Gitu
Delvin Savara Mudigi
Willis Austin Chimano
Polycarp Otieno
Additional production: Leon Omondi Manchild
Polycarp Otieno
Santo
Baptiste Amstutz (Bouli)
Mixed by: Pascal Deshayes @ Royal Studios, Lausanne
Mastered by: Philippe Weiss, Paris
Album art team: Mutua Matheka
Lucy Robi
Ojin Ngode
Musa Omusi
Muthoni Drummer Queen
Album Videos: Callivan Studios
Picture My Music/Mei Fa Tan
Ludovic Damiano