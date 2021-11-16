Shares

Safaricom has launched a promotion campaign to reward business owners on its Lipa Na MPESA and Pochi La Biashara services. The promotion comes as more business owners across the country adopt MPESA services.

As part of the promotion, all businesses on Pochi La Biashara and Lipa Na MPESA Business Till will earn 1 point for every transaction of Ksh. 50 and above that they receive or payout for the next 8 weeks.

The points will qualify business owners for weekly draws where they could win assorted prizes. These include one of 128 tuk-tuks, monthly draws where they could win one of 16 Isuzu DMAX pickups or the grand draw where they stand to win one of 8 Fuso canters.

The promotion will run across 8 regions including Nairobi, Coast, North Eastern, Eastern, Rift, Western, Nyanza and Mt. Kenya. Each of the regions will award 2 tuk-tuks every week, 1 pickup every 4 weeks and 1 truck at the grand finale.

All business owners on Pochi La Biashara can also redeem their points in exchange for cash at Ksh. 1 per point. All business owners will also be rewarded with up to 6 minutes of talk time per day for the first three qualifying transactions.

According to Safaricom, more than 400,000 businesses accept payments through Lipa Na MPESA, up from 170,000 in March 2020 with an additional 2 million small businesses using the Pochi La Biashara service.

MPESA payment services include the MPESA Business Till, the MPESA Business Super App and Pochi La Biashara.

The MPESA Business Till enables business owners to use their Lipa Na M-PESA collections to make payments and to send money including to other MPESA Tills. Business owners can also withdraw to an agent or transfer funds to a bank account.

The MPESA Business Super App provides entrepreneurs with a real-time overview of money coming in and payments made out of their business. They can also make payments through the Business Till feature on the super app.

Pochi La Biashara is targeted at small businesses, in where owners accept payments through the M-PESA “Send Money” option. This enables business owners to separate their business collections from their personal funds.

“Medium-sized firms and small businesses form the backbone of Kenya’s economy accounting for a third of economic output and employing a majority of Kenyans. In recognition, we are celebrating and rewarding all business owners accepting payments on Lipa Na MPESA and Pochi La Biashara through our Biashara ni Lipa Na MPESA promotion,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO – Safaricom.