Huawei Mobile Kenya is running a three day black Friday campaign that will see consumers enjoy 2% off on devices and 10% off on other products such wearables and IOT products. The campaign will run from today Friday until the end of November 2021.

The discount offers are available at the four Huawei experience stores in Nairobi at Thika Road Mall (TRM), Yaya Center, the Village Market and Sarit Center.

Some of the products to be featured in the Huawei black Friday campaign include the Huawei Y5p, Huawei Freebuds series, Huawei GT series, Huawei Matepad series, Huawei Watch series and Wifi Series respectively.

Speaking of the black Friday offers, Huawei Mobile Kenya Country Head, Jim Zhujie said, “As we get into the festive season we want to start rewarding our customers with discounts on various products at our experience stores within Nairobi.”

Huawei’s products and services are available in more than 170 countries, and are used by a third of the world’s population. Fifteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei’s three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei’s global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.