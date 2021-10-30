Shares

Coca-Cola has unveiled the Real Magic brand philosophy and platform that invites people to celebrate the magic of humanity.

The Real Magic platform includes a new design identity for the Coke Trademark, including Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Diet Coke and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar anchored by the Coca-Cola logo. The Hug logo is inspired by its representation on Coca-Cola’s packaging and lifts the curved Coca-Cola trademark on bottle and can labels to provide a visual signature.

As part of the Real Magic campaign, Coca-Cola will conduct a series of activities geared towards engaging consumers especially during the festive season. There will be mall activations, discounts and offers on products, which will lead to festive season which will culminate in a Christmas caravan in select locations across the country.

Speaking at the unveiling of the Real Magic platform, Debra Mallowah, Coca-Cola Vice President for East and Central Africa said, “Real Magic brings out a visual presentation of Coca-Cola’s brand history and is a way of embracing every day extraordinary moments that help to make the world we are living in a better place. It encompasses every element of the Coca-Cola brand. As part of our global strategy, Real Magic invites consumers to celebrate everyday magic moments of humanity.”

The platform refreshes the brand’s commitment to unite and uplift people every day with renewed relevance for the world we live in today. The platform also acknowledges the many contradictions experienced as new generations find harmony and human connection in a virtual and divided world.

“If you look back at most of the campaigns we have launched globally, our mission has been very consistent and clear, spread happiness and bring joy to our consumers. We believe the new brand philosophy will resonate with our consumers all over the world; that we can all experience real magic in real moments when we come together. The intent of this campaign is to provide a simple and intuitive navigation system that carries across all Coca-Cola variants, while simultaneously celebrating the Coca-Cola logo,” said Diego Recalde, Vice President Marketing, Coca-Cola Africa Operating Unit.