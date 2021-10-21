Shares

The Angaza Awards, Women to Watch in Banking and Finance program is open for submission of entries for the 2021 Top 10 Women to Watch list. The List will feature women across the various industries that make up the financial services sector. Deadline for applications is 30th October, 2021.

The Angaza Awards are organized by digital news platform, Kenyan Wallstreet and Kaleidoscope Consultants.

The Angaza Awards 2021 edition follows last year’s program which covered the East Africa Region and was sponsored by Equity Bank Group and Old Mutual. 2020 Awards attracted entries from Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda and featured Dr. Nancy Onyango of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and New York Times Best-Selling Author Gail Evans as keynote speakers.

This year, the Award seeks to recognize women from across Africa who are shaping the financial sector through their organizations.

The 2021 Pan-African Awards judging panel includes the following.

Catherine Musakali, Women on Boards Network (Kenya)

Esohe Denise Odaro, Head of Investor Relations, International Finance Corporation (United States)

Hedwige Nuyens, Managing Director, International Banking Federation (UK)

Yawa Hansen-Quao, Executive Director, Emerging Public Leaders (Ghana)

Maxwell Pirikisi, Board Member, Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce (South Africa)

Joanita Lunkuse – Jaggwe, Expert on Financing, Office of the Prime Minister, Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (Uganda)

Luke Ombara, Director of Regulatory Policy and Strategy, Capital Markets Authority (Kenya)

The Angaza Award criteria includes an assessment of the applicants’ area of responsibility and contribution to firm performance. Scores are also awarded for achievement that transcends the institution and results in sector and, or community shared value creation. Professionals in Banking, Capital Markets, Insurance, Investment Banking, Fintech, Fund Management, Microfinance, and Savings and Credit Cooperatives (SACCOs) are invited to submit their applications or nominations via the Award Web page.

“The Angaza Awards put a spotlight on my professional achievements for the first time; and concurrently brought attention to NCBA Bank, but most importantly raised the profile of female bankers in Rwanda. My favorite quote from the media was: ‘We thought there was only one female banker in Rwanda, until Angaza’,” said Lina M. Higiro, Chief Executive Officer, NCBA Bank Rwanda.