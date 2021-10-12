Shares

The Board of Directors at Cellulant has appointed Acting CEO Akshay Grover as Group CEO and Director of Cellulant effective 1st October, 2021.

The appointment follows an executive search process following the exit of former Group CEO Ken Njoroge. Mr. Grover has been serving in an acting capacity since April 2021.

Akshay has more than 20 years of work experience in the Technology, Media and Communication Sector across emerging markets. Earlier in his career he held positions of increasing responsibility in the financial advisory teams at KPMG and EY.

Prior to joining Cellulant as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in January 2021, Akshay was the Chief Investment Officer at iSON, a technology group with a presence in 30+ countries in Africa, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

Commenting on Akshay’s appointment, Cellulant Board Chairman Dr. Sam Kiruthu said, “We are delighted to appoint an executive of Akshay’s calibre and experience to the role. Akshay brings extensive and diverse industry experience in technology and finance. During the time that Akshay has served as Acting CEO, the board has been impressed with his commitment to openness, attention to detail and an unrelenting focus on the future of the business. Akshay has demonstrated he possesses the skills, attitude and vision to lead the management team to deliver on Cellulant’s future and mission.”

On his part, Ashay Grover had this to say on his appointment, “Cellulant is well placed to lead and transform the payments landscape in Africa. Our deep connectivity with over 120 banks and 40 mobile operators in the continent enables us to have an unparalleled network on the African continent. We are reducing the amount of friction around payments and, by doing so, creating a seamless way for businesses to collect and make payments.”