Unity Homes, a Kenyan property developer of residential communities has expanded operations to West Africa by opening its first show homes in Lagos, Nigeria. The firm is currently building more than 3,000 apartments and townhouses at Tatu City in Kenya.

The 576-unit development, called Universal One, is located at Alaro City, a free trade zone development on the doorstep of Nigeria’s commercial capital. Alaro City and Tatu City are both developed by South Africa-based parent company Rendeavour.

Universal One’s show homes are now ready for visitors, and features open-plan living rooms, generous bedrooms and modern kitchens.

“The Nigerian market is reacting very positively to Universal One. Our inclusive communities with accessible prices allow thousands of new residents to move into modern, high-quality apartments every year,” said John Latham, Executive Director of Universal Homes in Nigeria and Unity Homes Kenya.

At Tatu City, Unity Homes is currently selling Unity East, with 640 two and three-bedroom apartments.

Unity Homes has become one of the most credible and affordable community developers in Kenya, following the completion of a well-regard project in Eldoret, as well as the first phase at Tatu City.

In Nigeria, Universal One’s sales are brisk in the heart of Alaro City, which is planned as a 5,000-acre mixed-income, city-scale development with offices, homes, schools, healthcare facilities, hotels, entertainment and parks and open spaces. Alaro City is a joint venture between Rendeavour and the Lagos State Government.

In its first two years of development, Alaro City has attracted more than 40 companies and won numerous prices. The Alaro City master plan also won the international 2019 Architizer A+ Popular Choice Award and global recognition in the fDi Global Free Zones of the Year Awards 2020.