Sendy, a tech-logistics company has partnered with META Electric, an electric vehicle dealer and leaser to introduce electric-powered vans. The electric vans are aimed at safeguarding small businesses from expensive logistics and reduce their carbon footprint.

Through this partnership, Sendy will expand its inventory of four-wheel delivery vans available to its clients on its digitized platform, at a lower cost and in a cleaner environment. This comes at a time when customer demand for shipments of freight weighing more than 500 kilograms is surging.

Due to the electric vans’ lower cost of operation in terms of fuel and maintenance, typical users of EVs will save up to 75% in costs.

According to a World Economic Forum report, consumer e-commerce deliveries are expected to grow by 25% post-pandemic. By 2030, e-commerce deliveries are expected to account for 78% of all global sales, with a 36% increase in the number of delivery vehicles in the world’s top 100 cities.

According to Harry Minter, META Electric’s Director, the organization’s lease model allows entrepreneurs to shift their fleet to cheaper and cleaner electric vehicles without incurring exorbitant upfront costs. They also profit from lower operating expenses, reduced CO2 and pollution emissions, and improved brand equity.

Sendy is expanding its transportation logistics capabilities to four-wheel vehicles from two-wheel vehicles in order to exploit new market opportunities in urban logistics in more cost-effective and environmentally friendly ways, according to Sendy’s Fulfilment Project Manager Thatcher Mweu.

In August this year, Sendy launched a van delivery campaign offering small businesses a 40% discount in order to expand its delivery van capacity and service additional businesses. Overall, it has expanded into East and West Africa, serving over 100,000 cross-continental enterprises and individuals, operating an on-demand fleet of over 5,000 cars, and completing over one million deliveries.

It recently repositioned its strategic direction to help meet the needs of its customers. Sendy Transport, Sendy Freight, and Sendy Supply, the company’s reorganized business units, provide first-to-last-mile delivery for packages and cargo and everything in between.