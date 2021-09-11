Shares

Tatu City has partnered with Buildher, a technical training program for construction artisans that trains women and actively promotes sector-wide gender inclusivity.

Tatu City has been offering free accredited vocational training to the community living around the development since 2018, a program that has produced more than 400 graduates in construction courses. More than 85% of the graduates have been employed in the buoyant construction industry at the mixed-use development.

Buildher equips disadvantaged women from Nairobi’s informal settlements with construction skills, leading to greater financial prosperity while promoting gender equality within the construction industry.

Buildher’s model complements technical training with family support, work readiness, life-skills training, advocacy and Routes to Employment. The model will also provide access to high quality, industry-based vocational training, while increasing employment opportunities and incomes for a demographic that otherwise would not afford it.

The Buildher process includes developing a rigorous approach to training in collaboration with industry partners, producing artisans who fit the exact profile of skills sought by employers.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Faith Mutheu, representing Renwoman, the gender equality initiative of Rendeavour, Tatu City’s owner and developer said, “Our partnership with Buildher will accelerate access to construction jobs for women at Tatu City, which is East Africa’s largest private real estate and construction project.”

Tatu Gatere, Co-founder and CEO, Buildher said, “Our vision is to support women across Kenya to actively contribute towards urban development to create safe, inclusive, resilient and sustainable cities, and promote urban development with women. Launching this new partnership with Tatu City is an exciting and pivotal moment in our journey, enabling us to increase our impact and connect more skilled women artisans to construction opportunities.”

Since its inception in 2019, Buildher has trained 229 women from informal settlements and formalized 26 sector partnerships.