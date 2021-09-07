Shares

With rising cases of identity theft, phone theft and mobile phone identities, mobile phone users can now check which phone numbers are registered using their ID number.

By dialing USSD Code *106# on any mobile line in Kenya, a mobile phone user is able to identify any mobile phone numbers registered by their ID number.

How to check phone numbers registered under your name

1. Dial *106#

2. Select Check my numbers Option

With Safaricom, the message with numbers registered using your ID will pop immediately. With Airtel, you will have to enter your ID or Passport number then wait for a confirmation message.

With more of the population switching to smartphones in Africa, there is a pressing need to increase trust in communication as the rise in fraud and scams using spoofed identities is on the rise across Africa.

PwC’s Global Economic Crime and Fraud Survey 2018 ranked Kenya second behind South Africa on its list of Top 10 countries reporting the most economic crime. Furthermore, data from iovation, a TransUnion company, reveals that since 2009 online transactions from Africa were more likely to be fraudulent than any other continent.

With the *106# USSD code, mobile phone users are now able to identify phone numbers registered under their name and report any stolen identities.