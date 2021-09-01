Shares

The African Green Revolution (AGRF) has opened registration for this year’s AGRF Summit to be hosted virtually by Kenya, from 6th through 10th September, 2021.

AGRF is a forum for African agriculture, bringing together stakeholders in the agricultural landscape to take practical actions and share lessons that will move African agriculture forward.

As part of the Summit’s contribution to the UNFSS, the AGRF Summit aims to elevate the single coordinated African voice to the UNFSS and identify immediate actions and steps that need to be taken to accelerate progress and recovery towards inclusive agricultural transformation. This year’s AGRF Summit theme is Pathways to Recovery and Resilient Food Systems.

The 2021 AGRF Summit will explore the pathways and actions needed to accelerate the recovery process and steer the continent towards food systems that do the following.

Deliver sufficient and nutritious food.

Do not impact the environment negatively.

Create sustainable, dignified jobs, and shared prosperity for Africa.

The AGRF 2021 Summit is a defining moment in highlighting and unlocking the political, policy, and financial commitments and innovations the continent has made and that it continues to work towards achieving. It is about advancing the commitments made at the Malabo Heads of State Summit and working hard to achieve the SDGs.

The Summit aims to deliver the following outcomes

1. Articulate an African vision on inclusive agricultural transformation.

2. Reflect on emerging coalitions.

3. Identify priority country-level areas for support and intervention.

4. Complement public commitments with commitments from other stakeholders.

5. Catalyze an action agenda towards the UN Food Systems Summit.