The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has released a list of Public Health Centres where people can get the first or second dose of the COVID-19.

Kenya recently received a donation of 880,460 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in another boost to the ongoing vaccination drive that targets to vaccinate 10 million people by the end of the year. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is the second vaccine in Kenya’s program after AstraZeneca with at least 1,615,687 people having received at least one dose and 780,377 fully vaccinated by 22nd August, 2021.