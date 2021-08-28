Shares

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has released a list of Public Health Centres where people can get the first or second dose of the COVID-19.

Kenya recently received a donation of 880,460 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in another boost to the ongoing vaccination drive that targets to vaccinate 10 million people by the end of the year. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is the second vaccine in Kenya’s program after AstraZeneca with at least 1,615,687 people having received at least one dose and 780,377 fully vaccinated by 22nd August, 2021.

  1. Ngara Health Centre
  2. Guru Nanak Hospital
  3. Remand Health Centre
  4. Mater Hospital
  5. Mathare Referral
  6. Ruai Family Hospital
  7. St Francis Hospital
  8. Dandora Health Centre
  9. Nairobi South Hospital
  10. Nairobi West Hospital
  11. St. Mary’s Mission Hospital
  12. Lan’gata Health Centre
  13. Karen Hospital
  14. Kenyatta National Hospital
  15. Kibera DO Health Centre
  16. Mbagathi Hospital
  17. Jamaa Hospital
  18. Metropolitan Hospital
  19. Makadara Health Centre
  20. MP Shah Hospital
  21. Westlands Health Centre
  22. Aga Khan Hospital
  23. Avenue Nursing Home
  24.  Mediheal Hospital
  25. Getrudes Main Hospital
  26. Nairobi Women’s Hospital Hurlingham
  27. Mutuni Hospital
  28. Coptic Hospital
  29. Riruta Health Centre
  30. Better Living Hospital
  31. Melchizedek Hospital
  32. Nairobi Hospital
  33. University of Nairobi
  34. Pumwani Maternity Hospital
  35. Ruaraka Uhai Neema Hospital
  36. Kenyatta University Referral
  37. Mathare North Health Centre
  38. Kahawa West Health Centre
  39. Umoja 1 Health Centre
  40. Mama Lucy Hospital
  41. Embakasi Health Centre

