The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has released a list of Public Health Centres where people can get the first or second dose of the COVID-19.
Kenya recently received a donation of 880,460 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in another boost to the ongoing vaccination drive that targets to vaccinate 10 million people by the end of the year. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is the second vaccine in Kenya’s program after AstraZeneca with at least 1,615,687 people having received at least one dose and 780,377 fully vaccinated by 22nd August, 2021.
- Ngara Health Centre
- Guru Nanak Hospital
- Remand Health Centre
- Mater Hospital
- Mathare Referral
- Ruai Family Hospital
- St Francis Hospital
- Dandora Health Centre
- Nairobi South Hospital
- Nairobi West Hospital
- St. Mary’s Mission Hospital
- Lan’gata Health Centre
- Karen Hospital
- Kenyatta National Hospital
- Kibera DO Health Centre
- Mbagathi Hospital
- Jamaa Hospital
- Metropolitan Hospital
- Makadara Health Centre
- MP Shah Hospital
- Westlands Health Centre
- Aga Khan Hospital
- Avenue Nursing Home
- Mediheal Hospital
- Getrudes Main Hospital
- Nairobi Women’s Hospital Hurlingham
- Mutuni Hospital
- Coptic Hospital
- Riruta Health Centre
- Better Living Hospital
- Melchizedek Hospital
- Nairobi Hospital
- University of Nairobi
- Pumwani Maternity Hospital
- Ruaraka Uhai Neema Hospital
- Kenyatta University Referral
- Mathare North Health Centre
- Kahawa West Health Centre
- Umoja 1 Health Centre
- Mama Lucy Hospital
- Embakasi Health Centre