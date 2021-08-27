Shares

Showmax offers a wide array of movies and TV shows that you can stream on demand on the platform. These include local and international award-winning movies, documentaries and TV series.

For all the movie lovers, Showmax has some that you can watch on the platform. These include Pinocchio, Blade, Becky, War with Grandpa, Midsommar, and more.

1. Midsommar

In Midsommar, a troubled couple travels to a rural Swedish town’s fabled midsummer festival, but what begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.

Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Little Women, Black Widow) stars alongside the likes of Sundance Special Jury Prize winner Jack Reynor (What Richard Did, Strange Angel) and Emmy nominee William Jackson Harper (The Underground Railroad, The Good Place).

The film is written and directed by multi-award-winning director Ari Aster (Hereditary)

2. Pinocchio

Based on the fairy tale by Carlo Collodi, Pinocchio stars Oscar winner Roberto Benigni (Life is Beautiful) as the old woodcarver Geppetto, whose puppet creation, Pinocchio (Federico Lelapi), magically comes to life.

Naive and curious, Pinocchio tumbles from one misadventure to the next as he is tricked, kidnapped and chased by bandits on his quest to become a real boy.

The film is directed by BAFTA winner Matteo Garrone (Gomorrah).

3. Freaky

Slasher comedy Freaky takes Freaky Friday to a whole new level when teenager Millie unintentionally switches bodies with the middle-aged serial killer terrorizing her town. As the body count rises and the clock ticks down, Millie and her friends have less than 24 hours to stop Murder Barbie before the change becomes permanent.

Starring Young Artist Award winner Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies, The Society) and MTV Movie Award, People’s Choice and Teen Choice winner Vince Vaughn (Wedding Crashers, The Break-Up), Freaky’s cast also includes Alan Ruck (Succession, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off).

Freaky is produced by triple-Oscar nominee Jason Blum (Get Out, BlacKkKlansman) and directed by Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day).

4. Run

Psychological thriller Run stars Emmy and Golden Globe winner Sarah Paulson (Ratched, American Horror Story, 12 Years a Slave, Mrs. America) and introduces Kiera Allen as a homeschooled, wheelchair-bound teenager who begins to suspect her mother is keeping a dark secret from her.

Run is written and directed by Aneesh Chaganty (Sundance Film Festival award winner for Searching) and co-written and produced by Sev Ohanian (Judas and the Black Messiah).

5. War with Grandpa

Peter and his grandpa used to be very close, but when Grandpa Jack moves in with the family, Peter is forced to give up his most prized possession, his bedroom. Peter will stop at nothing to get his room back, scheming with friends to devise a series of pranks to drive his grandpa out. However, grandpa doesn’t give up easily, and it turns into an all-out war between the two.

War with Grandpa stars Oscar winner Robert De Niro, Oscar nominee Uma Thurman, and rising child star and Young Artist Award nominee Oakes Fegley (Pete’s Dragon, Wonderstruck), as well as Oscar winner Christopher Walken, Emmy winner Jane Seymour and multi-award-winner Cheech Marin.

6. Becky

In Becky, a teenager’s weekend at a lake house with her father takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts wreaks havoc on their lives.

Lulu Wilson (Sharp Objects, The Haunting of Hill House) shines in the title role, with Emmy nominee Kevin James (The King of Queens, Paul Blart: Mall Cop) playing against type as the neo-Nazi villain. Emmy nominee Joel McHale (Community, Deliver Us From Evil) co-stars.

7. Blade

Marvel just announced that production is due to start next year on the revival of Blade, with double-Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (Green Book, True Detective, Ramy) as the iconic vampire hunter.

