Turkana County has partnered with the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), to dispatch medical commodities including pharmaceuticals, non-pharms, and lab equipment valued at Ksh. 36 Million.

According to Turkana County Health CEC, Dr. Jane Ajele, the medical supplies will cushion and facilitate service provision by Lodwar County Referral Hospital and 211 health facilities in the seven sub-counties across Turkana County.

“I am glad that we are flagging off medical commodities to our 211 health care facilities and the County Referral Hospital. This is a major boost to patients in this county and shows our commitment towards access to better healthcare services for everyone,” said Dr. Ajele

According to KEMSA’s acting CEO Mr. Edward Njoroge, the authority is determined to ensuring adequate and sufficient supply of medical commodities to all County Governments.

“I am pleased with the County Government of Turkana for putting healthcare on top of its agenda and identifying KEMSA as the first point of call-in terms of ordering medical commodities. Healthcare is very essential and that is why KEMSA always puts the patient’s healthcare first,” said Njoroge.

In addition to the supplies, KEMSA recently confirmed its corporate readiness to dispatch COVID-19 related medical supplies to all counties once orders are placed.

“KEMSA has constituted a COVID-19 management Rapid Response Team to ensure the efficient supply of Physical Protective Equipment (PPE), among other medical supply items. As directed by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe earlier last week, I confirm that the Authority is well placed to respond to the immediate health facilities needs for COVID-19 management,” added Njoroge.