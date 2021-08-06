Shares

NCBA has announced a partnership with MySafe Vaults, a safe deposits service provider to offer alternative safety deposit facilities to customers in Nairobi.

Under the new partnership, customers who had limited access or lack of safety deposit facilities at the bank will be recommended with an alternative solution. The pact will also offer NCBA customers an offer to insure the contents of their box to a value of Ksh. 2.5 million free of charge for the duration of their rental agreement.

MySafe Vaults will initially offer automated and semi-automated insured safe deposit rentals at two locations in Kenya, Sarit Centre and Village Market.

According to Tirus Mwithiga, Group Retail Banking Director, NCBA Group, “This is a significant milestone for us in the banking sector. We will now be able to support our customers safely store their prized possessions. We have been receiving such requests in the past and so the partnership is timely. Through our partner, customers will now be able to safely store items like jewels, art, or any other valuables in a private and highly secured vault.”

On his part, Terry Downes, CEO Mysafe Global Vaults explained that MySafe utilizes advanced safe robotics and premium integrated security features with multiple sites across the UAE and Kenya.

MySafe Vaults uses safe robotics and a fully integrated privacy pod to access one’s box. Clients utilize a proximity swipe card, a 4-digit Pin Code, a biometric vein verification reader, and a personal Key to its registered owner in less than 10 seconds.

The service provider will provide NCBA customers with a gold card with a dedicated 24/7 customer support number ensuring client access to Senior MySafe Vaults Management round clock.