Shares

Showmax offers a wide array of movies and TV shows that you can stream on demand on the platform. These include local and international award-winning movies, documentaries and TV series.

For all the movie lovers, Showmax has some that you can watch on the platform. These include Oslo, Joker, After We Collided, Greenland, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Just Mercy, The Way Back, and more.

Here are 8 movies you can watch and look forward to on Showmax this July.

1. Oslo

Oslo is based on the true-life, previously secret, back-channel negotiations in the development of the pivotal 1990s Oslo Peace Accords between Israel and the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO).

Starring Golden Globe winner Ruth Wilson (Luther, The Affair) as Mona Juul, a Norwegian foreign minister, and Emmy nominee Andrew Scott (Fleabag, Sherlock) as Terje Rød-Larsen, a Norwegian sociologist and Mona’s husband, the film details the secret talks, unlikely friendships and quiet heroics of a small but committed group of Israelis, Palestinians and one Norwegian couple.

2. Joker

Joker centres on Arthur Fleck, a man struggling to find his way in Gotham’s fractured society. A clown-for-hire by day, he aspires to be a stand-up comic at night, but finds the joke always seems to be on him. Caught in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty, Arthur makes one bad decision that brings about a chain reaction of escalating events in this gritty character study of the iconic arch nemesis.

Directed by Todd Phillips (The Hangover), Joker also stars Oscar winner Robert De Niro (Raging Bull,The Godfather: Part II), Emmy nominees Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2, Atlanta) and Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit, The Night Of), Golden Globe winner Frances Conroy (Six Feet Under, American Horror Story), and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire, American Hustle).

3. The Lord of the rings trilogy

The Lord of the Rings trilogy includes The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King.

The film is set in the fictional world of Middle-earth and based on the classic, bestselling novel by Bloemfontein-born JRR Tolkien. The Lord of the Rings follows hobbit Frodo Baggins as he and the Fellowship undertake a dangerous quest to destroy the One Ring and ensure the downfall of its maker, the Dark Lord Sauron.

Shot in the landscapes of New Zealand, The Lord of the Rings’ ensemble cast includes Elijah Wood, Sir Ian McKellen, Cate Blanchett, Sir Christopher Lee, Viggo Mortensen, Orlando Bloom, Hugo Weaving, Liv Tyler, Andy Serkis, Sean Bean, John Rhys-Davies, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, and Dominic Monaghan.

4. After we collided

After We Collided continues the romantic saga of Tessa and Hardin, following Hessa’s intense breakup and its aftermath.

As Tessa and Hardin, Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin reprise their Teen Choice-winning roles from the first film, After, which won the 2019 People’s Choice and Teen Choice Awards for Favourite Drama Movie.

The first two films are based on Anna Todd’s worldwide bestseller, After, with another two movies already announced.

5. Greenland

MTV Movie Award winner Gerard Butler (300, Angel Has Fallen) and Emmy nominee Morena Baccarin (Homeland, Deadpool) must survive a planet-killing comet in the action drama Greenland, directed by Ric Roman Waugh (Angel Has Fallen).

6. Just Mercy

Emmy nominee Michael B Jordan (Black Panther, Creed) and Oscar winners Jamie Foxx (Ray, Baby Driver, Django: Unchained) and Brie Larson (Room, Captain Marvel) star in Just Mercy. The film is about a civil rights defense attorney working to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner.

Award-winning filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, The Glass Castle) directed Just Mercy from a screenplay he co-wrote, based on the award-winning non-fiction bestseller by Bryan Stevenson.

7. The way back

Back in high school, Jack Cunningham (Ben Affleck) had everything going for him. A basketball phenomenon, he could have punched his ticket to college or even the pros, but, instead, he chose to walk away from the game, forfeiting his future.

Jack’s glory days are long gone but, as it turns out, not forgotten. Years later, he gets the chance to take back his life when he is asked to coach the struggling basketball team at his alma mater. Jack reluctantly accepts, surprising no one more than himself.

Directed by Gavin O’Connor (Warrior, The Accountant), The Way Back earned Affleck a 2020 People’s Choice and 2021 Critics Choice nomination, among other honours.

8. Robin’s wish

The documentary Robin’s Wish tells the story of what really happened to one of the greatest entertainers of all time, and the devastating disease his mind was fighting in the lead up to his tragic suicide in 2014.

Featuring interviews with the people who knew and loved Robin, from his widow, Susan Williams, to the many directors who worked with him, the documentary offers an emotional look at the end of a life suddenly cut short.

Showmax offers new customers a 14-day free trial. The mobile subscription fee for Showmax is now Ksh. 300 per month.