The UEFA Euro 2020 is holding the finals between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium this Sunday, 11 July, at 22:00 CAT. The final will be live streamed across Africa on Showmax Pro, courtesy of SuperSport.

The tournament has delivered spectacular football action of mind-blowing goals, tense moments, drama and surprises that saw some big nations fall at the hands of tournament underdogs.

In a big shocking turn of events, former world champions France, who had been predicted as a likely winner of the Euro 2020, were kicked out by Switzerland in a tense penalty shootout. Netherlands, who entered the round of 16 with an all-win record, lost at home to Czech Republic. More surprises followed when defending champions Portugal fell to top-ranked Belgium, who met the same fate at the quarter finals against the current title contender, Italy.

In the first semi-finals on Tuesday, Italy triumphed against Spain in an intense match that ended in a more dramatic penalty shootout. In the second semi-final on Wednesday, England beat Denmark 2-1 in extra time to book their spot in the Euro finals for the first time ever. Highlights from all matches are available on Showmax Pro.

In the final showdown on Sunday, Italy will be looking for their second Euro win in 53 years. England, on the other hand, with their home advantage at Wembley, will be fighting to make history and end their 55-year trophy drought.

After the Euro cup finals, Showmax Pro subscribers across Africa can look forward to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The Olympics will be live streamed from 23 July – 8 August 2021.

In celebration of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Showmax Pro has launched a special offer to subscribers. Until 31st August, 2021, Showmax Pro subscribers signed-up for Showmax’s sports offering will receive two months of access for the price of one.