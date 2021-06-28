Shares

The UN Global Compact has released guidance on fighting corruption for companies and other stakeholders from civil society and the public sector. The guidance playbook was unveiled at the 2021 UN Global Compact Leaders Summit.

The session themed Uniting Against Corruption: Launch of the UN Global Compact Anti-Corruption Collective Action Playbook featured speakers from the following agencies.

BASF S.A.

National Agency on Corruption Prevention of Ukraine

Siemens Integrity Initiative and Global Compact Network India

The publication follows the recently concluded Special Session of the UN General Assembly against corruption (UNGASS).

The playbook with the guidelines will enable companies to make a clear diagnosis of their local corruption landscape, identify and engage stakeholders. Companies will also be able to apply the Collective Action methodology to address identified corruption challenges and mitigate potential business risks. While private sector efforts have traditionally focused on developing and implementing internal anti-corruption compliance programs, Collective Action can complement existing regulations.

Commenting on the Playbook launch, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, Sanda Ojiambo, said, “Corruption hinders economic growth and social development and can weaken much-needed trust in public institutions and businesses, wasting supplies and resources. Collective Action is important to advance integrity and achieve a level playing field for all market actors. This Playbook is an important tool for ensuring we can bring an end to a systemic issue that is too complex for any one company to tackle alone.”

The Playbook is part of the UN Global Compact Project, Scaling up Anti-Corruption Collective Action within Global Compact Local Networks. The project is funded under the Third Funding Round of the Siemens Integrity Initiative.